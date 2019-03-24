JUST IN
Commodity picks: March 24, 2019

Mustard seed prices at the benchmark Jaipur spot market are trading at Rs 3838.75 per quintal

Prerana Desai 

Maize

Chart Maize is trading at Rs 2,090 per quintal in Gulabbagh. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 2,050 per quintal on expected arrivals and likely demand rationing at higher price levels.

Mustard Seed

Chart Mustard seed prices at the benchmark Jaipur spot market are trading at Rs 3838.75 per quintal. New crop arrival with record production this season will keep prices under pressure. For the week ahead prices are expected to head towards Rs 3,750 per quintal.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
First Published: Sun, March 24 2019. 22:14 IST

