Commodity picks: March 24, 2019

Maize
Maize is trading at Rs 2,090 per quintal in Gulabbagh. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 2,050 per quintal on expected arrivals and likely demand rationing at higher price levels.
Mustard Seed
Mustard seed prices at the benchmark Jaipur spot market are trading at Rs 3838.75 per quintal. New crop arrival with record production this season will keep prices under pressure. For the week ahead prices are expected to head towards Rs 3,750 per quintal.
Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
