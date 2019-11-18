Commodity picks: November 18, 2019

Guar Seed
Guar seed is trading at Rs 4,333 per quintal in Jodhpur. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 4,500 per quintal over the next couple of weeks following lower than estimated production and steady domestic as well as export demand.
Chana
Chana prices are likely to move up on the back of delayed sowing due to prolonged wet weather conditions. Chana prices in the Delhi market are likely to move higher towards Rs 4,675/Rs 4,700 per quintal from the current price of Rs 4,625 per quintal.
Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
