JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Food & Edible Oils

Promoter pledge disclosures continue to remain under the radar: Edelweiss
Business Standard

Commodity picks: November 4, 2019

Moong Dal Prices in the spot market are expected to move higher from Rs 6,500 to Rs 6,600 per quintal in Merta city

Prerana Desai 

pulses, dal, moong, tur
Representative image

Coriander

Coriander is trading at Rs 6,995 per quintal in Kota. Prices are expected to trade higher at Rs 7,200 per quintal in the next couple of weeks following lower supplies in the market and steady demand from end consumers.

Moong

Moong prices are expected to trade higher in the spot market on the back of decline in production and lower pressure from new arrivals. Prices in the spot market are expected to move higher from Rs 6,500 to Rs 6,600 per quintal in Merta city.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
First Published: Sun, November 03 2019. 21:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU