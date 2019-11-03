Commodity picks: November 4, 2019

Coriander

Coriander is trading at Rs 6,995 per quintal in Kota. Prices are expected to trade higher at Rs 7,200 per quintal in the next couple of weeks following lower supplies in the market and steady demand from end consumers.

prices are expected to trade higher in the spot market on the back of decline in production and lower pressure from new arrivals. Prices in the spot market are expected to move higher from Rs 6,500 to Rs 6,600 per quintal in Merta city.