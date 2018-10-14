Commodity picks: October 14, 2018

Soybean Potential record production in Madhya Pradesh, bonus of Rs 500 per quintal and implementation of price deficiency payment scheme from October 19, 2018 will prompt farmers to liquidate the material aggressively, This will put pressure on prices, which could move lower to Rs 3,000 per quintal from current levels of Rs 3,216 a quintal in Indore. The downside, however remains limited due to aggressive buying by the millers at lower levels.

Cotton seed oil cake Prices at the Kadi market are trading at Rs 1,995 per quintal. For the week ahead, prices are expected to fall by Rs 50-70 ...