Commodity picks: October 14, 2019

Soy bean
Weather across major soy bean producing regions is favourable for the harvest to be carried out. Also demand from processors are dull due to weak exports. Thus soy bean prices are expected to head towards Rs 3,650 per quintal from current levels of Rs 3,726 per quintal.
Maize
Maize prices in Nizamabad are trading at Rs 2,235 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 2,100 per quintal over the next couple of weeks on pressure of seasonal arrivals and availability of feed quality bajra and jowar across India.
Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
