Business Standard

Commodity picks: October 7, 2018

Coriander prices in Kota are trading at Rs5,007 per quintal

Prerana Desai 

chana, chickpeas, gram

Chana

Chana prices at Bikaner are trading at Rs 4,220 per quintal and for the week ahead prices are expected to head towards Rs4,300 a quintal. Low availability in open market, upcoming festive demand for dal and besan would keep demand firm from millers.

Coriander

Coriander prices in Kota are trading at Rs5,007 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs5,200 per quintal for the next couple of weeks following festive demand and falling stocks. Expected lower sowing for next season will also support

the prices.

Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain

First Published: Sun, October 07 2018. 21:34 IST

