Commodity picks: October 7, 2018

Chana

prices at Bikaner are trading at Rs 4,220 per quintal and for the week ahead prices are expected to head towards Rs4,300 a quintal. Low availability in open market, upcoming festive demand for and would keep demand firm from millers.

Coriander

prices in Kota are trading at Rs5,007 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs5,200 per quintal for the next couple of weeks following festive demand and falling stocks. Expected lower sowing for next season will also support

Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain