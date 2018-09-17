Commodity picks: September 17, 2018

Cotton

Current prices of for the benchmark variety S6 (Gujarat) is at Rs 22,700 per bale. prices have stayed in a narrow range since last couple of months. futures in the US have come down from recent highs, the rupee is also reversing from all-time lows and the new crop harvest is round the corner, and as a result spot prices could come under pressure. But downside remains limited due to high support price and the ongoing between US and China. Expect to slide towards Rs 22,300 per bale in the next couple of weeks.

prices at the benchmark market are trading at Rs 3,056 per quintal. For the week ahead, prices are expected to decline by Rs 30-50 per quintal and head towards Rs 3,000 per quintal. Persistent supply glut, higher sugar release quota for September and approaching crushing season is likely to keep sugar prices under pressure.