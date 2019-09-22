JUST IN
Commodity picks: September 23, 2019

Prices at Delhi market is trading Bajra at Rs 1,870 per quintal

Prerana Desai 

Bajra is trading at Rs 1,870 per quintal in Delhi. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,800 per quintal due to pressure on account of seasonal arrivals. Arrivals across Rajasthan are expected to pick up from the first week of October and the same would keep prices lower.

Soy bean prices at the Indore markets are trading at Rs 4,020 per quintal. Prices are expected to surge till Rs 4,060 per quintal as new crop arrivals are delayed. Persistent rains in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have delayed the new crop harvest.

Prerana Desai,

Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
First Published: Sun, September 22 2019. 21:54 IST

