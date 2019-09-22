Commodity picks: September 23, 2019

Bajra



Bajra is trading at Rs 1,870 per quintal in Delhi. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,800 per quintal due to pressure on account of seasonal arrivals. Arrivals across Rajasthan are expected to pick up from the first week of October and the same would keep prices lower.

Soy bean



Soy bean prices at the Indore are trading at Rs 4,020 per quintal. Prices are expected to surge till Rs 4,060 per quintal as new crop arrivals are delayed. Persistent rains in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have delayed the new crop harvest.

Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit