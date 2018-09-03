Commodity picks: September 3, 2018

Maize
Maize prices in Gulabbagh are trading at Rs 1,310 a quintal. Prices are expected to trade in the region of Rs 1,350 a quintal following a lean season and tight supplies in North India. Stock holding by farmers and stockists in anticipation of higher prices will also support the upward momentum of prices.
Coriander
Coriander prices in Kota are trading at Rs 5,038 a quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher at around Rs 5,100 a quintal. Declining imports amidst weakness in currency will also support the prices of coriander going ahead.
Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain
