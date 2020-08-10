JUST IN
At Rs 2,480 cr, equity schemes see largest outflow in seven years
Business Standard

Concor stock derails on changes in land licence fee payable to Railways

Margins collapse in Q1 due to higher outgo, weak volumes

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

The Container Corporation stock fell over 15 per cent on Monday on weak June quarter results and revision of annual land licence fee (LLF) to be paid by the company to Indian Railways. While Concor was paying LLF it was on the basis of volumes, which made it a variable cost, it now has to pay a fixed percentage based on the market value of the land.

This has led to a sharp uptick in payment for 25 terminals which Concor operates on railway land from Rs 140 crore paid in FY20 to Rs 450 crore in FY21. The higher figure is based on a fixed charge of 6 per cent of the market value of the ...

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 19:51 IST

