Consolidation among brokers: Top 10 account for 55.9% of cash turnover

The Covid-19 pandemic may be accelerating a process of consolidation among stockbrokers. An analysis of data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) monthly bulletins shows that more and more of the trading turnover has been coming from fewer brokers since the pandemic. The top ten brokers accounted for 44 per cent of the BSE cash segment turnover in December 2019.

It has since risen to 55.9 per cent as per the latest July data. On the National Stock Exchange, it has risen from 40.4 per cent to 45.3 per cent. Technology has played a bigger role during the ...