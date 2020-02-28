Coronavirus outbreak: Goldman Sachs Group sees gold hitting $1,800

JUST IN
Goldman Sachs Group boosted its gold forecast to $1,800 an ounce as the coronavirus, depressed real rates and increased focus on the US election continue to drive demand for the metal as a haven. The bank raised its 12-month projection by $200, and said “in the event that the virus effect spreads to Q2, we could see gold top $1800/oz already on a 3-month basis.”

First Published: Fri, February 28 2020. 02:35 IST

