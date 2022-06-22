Corporate profit-to-GDP ratio attains 11-year high of 4.3% in FY22

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

Cumulative profits of top 500 as a percentage of the country’s (GDP) hit a 11-year high of 4.3 per cent in 2021-22 (FY22). This was on the back of 48 per cent year-on-year growth in profits. The also expanded 19.5 per cent in FY22 after contracting in FY21 due to Covid-19 disruptions. “Notwithstanding the pandemic-induced gloom and weak economic recovery, profits have bounced back from the lows. The profit to ratio rebounded to 4.3 per cent versus a long period average of 3.7 per cent. The ratio improved for 18 of 25 sectors, driven by metals, oil & gas, private banks, state-owned banks (14 per cent), and telecom. consumer, insurance, logistics, consumer durables, infrastructure, and media were the only sectors to see deterioration in the profit/ ratio," said domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal in a note. It expects the structural trend of a shift from public to private in the share of corporate profit to GDP to continue.