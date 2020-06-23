Covid-19 impact: Asia's stock analysts are lifting price targets again

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus cases touch 32 in Maharashtra, govt expands healthcare services
Coronavirus: UK national tests positive, offloaded with 289 others in Kochi
Coronavirus cases climb to 107 in India, Maharashtra worst affected with 31
Coronavirus LIVE: New helpline number launched as cases rise to 114
Covid-19 Factoid: Spain's deadliest day, and 3 other important data trends
-
Fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections and renewed geopolitical tensions haven’t stopped Asia’s sell-side community from adding more optimism to their stock projections.
Analysts have been revising their 12-month price targets higher for members in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index since early June, boosting the gauge’s aggregate forecast to its highest since April.
At present, the 12-month price target is at 175.5, implying a 10 per cent upside from current levels. The index currently hovers around 160. The current 12-month target is on an uptick following a slide of over 10 per cent from March level of 193.
The increased targets come amid a steadier outlook for Asian earnings, with profit estimates for stocks in the region’s benchmark showing signs of stabilisation for the first time since the coronavirus became a global pandemic in March.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU