Cox & Kings hits fresh low after fourth default in three weeks

Shares of were locked in lower circuit of 5 per cent at Rs 19, also its new low on the BSE on Wednesday, after the company defaulted on its repayment obligations on commercial papers worth Rs 45 crore on Tuesday. This is Cox & Kings' fourth default in three weeks.

In a filing to the BSE, the travels and tour operator said it has also failed to pay the interest of over Rs 41 lakh on secured redeemable non-convertible debentures worth Rs 50 crore in timely manner. These NCDs carried a tenure of 24 months at a coupon of 10 percent per annum payable per month, it said.



said it was making all efforts to make the interest payment on time but were facing cash flow mismatch.



"The company proposes to meet its obligations through a combination of internal accruals and monetisation of assets. The company is working towards plans to make good its obligations," it said in the filing. READ THE FILING TO THE BSE HERE