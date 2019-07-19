CPSE ETF anchor issue subscribed 8 times, opens for retail investors today

-
The CPSE ETF follow-on offering (FFO) has seen encouraging demand, with the anchor investor portion witnessing 8x more demand than the units on offer.
People in the know said anchor investors placed bids for units worth Rs 20,000 crore against Rs 2,400 crore on offer. Societe Generale, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Copthall, Avendus, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and Edelweiss Mutual Fund were among the institutional investors who placed bids.
The CPSE ETF FFO will be open for retail subscription on Friday. The Centre is looking to mobilise up to Rs 10,000 crore through the latest FFO.
