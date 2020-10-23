Crompton Greaves Consumer surges 15% on healthy September quarter results

-
-
Net sales for the quarter grew 12.8 per cent at Rs 1,213 crore on YoY basis. Electrical consumer durables segment grew by 18 per cent, driven by strong performance in all segments. Lighting business continued on its recovery path on the back of strong volume growth in LED products.
Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin improved 380 basis points at 15.8 per cent in Q2FY21 from 12.8 per cent in Q2FY20. The actions taken to reduce costs and improve mix in lighting have helped deliver healthy margins.
Meanwhile, the board has declared interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year 2020-21. The company has fixed November 4, 2020 as the record date for interim dividend for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders.
At 09:52 am, the stock was trading 9 per cent higher at Rs 312 on the BSE, as compared to 0.34 per cent gain the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped five-fold with a combined 2.6 million equity shares changing hands on the BSE and NSE, so far.
