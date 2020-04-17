Crude oil sheds over 7% on global cues, bullion take a beating too

Gold and silver futures declined by over three per cent each on profit taking and crude oil lost over 7 per cent on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on Friday.

The massive decline in crude oil was largely because the MCX contract is based on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) or US crude, which fell more sharply than Brent, which is the Opec nations’ domain. WTI oil was quoted at a 21-year low of around $18 per barrel. Brent is still at $28 levels.

Gold for delivery in June shed 3.09 per cent to Rs 45,796 per 10g on MCX on Friday, while May silver plunged by 3.30 per cent to Rs 42,794 a kg. The worst loser on MCX was crude oil which reported a sharp decline of 7.11 per cent for April delivery to trade at Rs 1,450 a barrel.

Gold prices have gained around 20 per cent in rupee terms and 13 per cent in dollar terms since the outbreak of last November. Investors boight it for its safe-haven appeal in a struggling global economy, with the entire world exploring solutions to curb the pandemic.

“Gold has been overbought and today’s decline is on account of profit booking. Silver moved in tandem with gold. Crude oil declined due to uncertainty about the output cut negotiated between the Organisation for Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and Russia to curb its price fall,” said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, Director, Commtrendz.

Both gold and silver lost 2.5 per cent each in the Mumbai’s popular Zaveri Bazar on Friday, to close at Rs 45,530 per 10g and Rs 42,270 a kg, respectively, from Rs 46,740 per 10g and Rs 43,550 a kg on Thursday.

In the international markets, the two metals weakened on a sharp pick up in equity as US President Donald Trump proposed guidelines under which the state governors could act to revive the economy from the Covid-19 lockdown in a staggered three-stage process.





Meanwhile, China today reported weak, albeit better-than-expected economic data for January - March quarter. Its economy contracted by 6.8 per cent between January and March, as against analysts’ expectation of a double-digit decline.

“US president Donald Trump’s direction to the state governors has sent a positive signal to the equity resulting into a decline in gold and silver prices. But, the outlook for gold is still in favour of price rise on global stimulus which is set to weaken dollar and strengthen gold,” said Kishore Narne, Associate Director, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The ongoing global lockdown, however, continues to pressure on demand of crude oil.

Interestingly, prices of base metals like copper, lead, zinc and nickel moved up amid expectations of a recovery in its demand as have started discounting Covid-19 impact.

Meanwhile, the major global economies have started pumping fresh money into the system to overcome financial stress emerged after the lockdown to contain Covid-19.