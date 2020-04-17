RBI measures, global markets surge propel Sensex, Nifty to one month high

The benchmark indices rallied on Friday buoyed by support measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India amid a strong rally in the global market. The closed at 31,589, up 986 points, or 3.2 per cent, while the rose 274 points, or 3.05 per cent, to end at 9,267. Both indices closed at levels last seen a month ago after posting back-to-back weekly gains.

Most surged as investor appetite for risk assets improved due to the progress of an experimental drug for treating covid-19 and on US’s plan to reopen its economy.

The RBI cut the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75 per cent on Friday, to prompt banks to lend more. The central bank also announced the second phase of targeted long-term repo operation (TLTRO) aimed at providing liquidity support to small and mid-sized (NBFCs). The central bank also offered banks relief on asset quality recognition and pledged to provide ample liquidity and more measures to boost the economy.





The initially appeared to be disappointed with the coming off nearly 500 points after the RBI measures, but strong undercurrent in the saw the benchmark indices close near the day’s high as banking and financial stocks leading the charge. surged 13.4 per cent, while and rose over 9 per cent each. Consumer stocks saw profit-taking with and declining 3 per cent and 2 per cent respectively.

“The measures announced by RBI will help inject much-needed liquidity into the system, facilitate and incentivise credit flow and provide flexibility on regulatory forbearance,” said Motilal Oswal, MD and CEO of Financial Services.

NBFCs, including housing finance and microfinance companies, which have been lagging the markets, saw posted huge gains.

“ are clear beneficiaries of these measures. For investors in banks, the provision of higher liquidity and relaxation in provisioning norms are welcome,” said Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO,



Meanwhile, global investors cheered the progress made by an experimental drug developed by US company Gilead Sciences. It even helped the US outline plans to restart its economy. Analysts said the announcement signals of a path towards reopening the world’s largest economy and the possibility of effective treatment were a big sentiment booster.

After the latest jump, the Indian markets have conclusively entered bull territory. The and the are up 21 per cent from lows of 25,981 made on March 23.