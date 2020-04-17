RBI measures, global markets surge propel Sensex, Nifty to one month high

-
ALSO READ
Markets shed Covid-19 pessimism with biggest single-day gain since 2009
What kind of bear market is this?
Coronavirus pandemic: How Covid-19 led to global market rout, hit economy
India is not one of the most attractive emerging markets right now
Best of BS Opinion: Italy locks down, branded generics market, and more
-
The benchmark indices rallied on Friday buoyed by support measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India amid a strong rally in the global market. The Sensex closed at 31,589, up 986 points, or 3.2 per cent, while the Nifty rose 274 points, or 3.05 per cent, to end at 9,267. Both indices closed at levels last seen a month ago after posting back-to-back weekly gains.
Most global markets surged as investor appetite for risk assets improved due to the progress of an experimental drug for treating covid-19 and on US’s plan to reopen its economy.
The RBI cut the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75 per cent on Friday, to prompt banks to lend more. The central bank also announced the second phase of targeted long-term repo operation (TLTRO) aimed at providing liquidity support to small and mid-sized non-banking finance companies (NBFCs). The central bank also offered banks relief on asset quality recognition and pledged to provide ample liquidity and more measures to boost the economy.
ALSO READ: Boon and bane: 6 ways in which lower oil prices will impact Indian economy
The markets initially appeared to be disappointed with the Sensex coming off nearly 500 points after the RBI measures, but strong undercurrent in the global markets saw the benchmark indices close near the day’s high as banking and financial stocks leading the charge. Axis Bank surged 13.4 per cent, while ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank rose over 9 per cent each. Consumer stocks saw profit-taking with Nestle and Hindustan Unilever declining 3 per cent and 2 per cent respectively.
“The measures announced by RBI will help inject much-needed liquidity into the system, facilitate and incentivise credit flow and provide flexibility on regulatory forbearance,” said Motilal Oswal, MD and CEO of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
NBFCs, including housing finance and microfinance companies, which have been lagging the markets, saw posted huge gains.
“NBFCs are clear beneficiaries of these measures. For investors in banks, the provision of higher liquidity and relaxation in provisioning norms are welcome,” said Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities.
ALSO READ: Indian IT firms set to defer annual wage hike plans, but say 'no layoffs'
Meanwhile, global investors cheered the progress made by an experimental drug developed by US company Gilead Sciences. It even helped the US outline plans to restart its economy. Analysts said the announcement signals of a path towards reopening the world’s largest economy and the possibility of effective treatment were a big sentiment booster.
After the latest jump, the Indian markets have conclusively entered bull territory. The Sensex and the Nifty are up 21 per cent from coronavirus lows of 25,981 made on March 23.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU