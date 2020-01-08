Here's how you can trade BPCL, HPCL and IOC amid oil turbulence

Oil prices have been on an uptrend since January 3 when a US strike killed an Iranian general, thus raising the spectre of a spiralling conflict and disrupted oil supplies. International benchmark Brent crude shot up close to $71 per barrell before paring some of the gains.

Reacting to the attack, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex tanked 788 points and the Nifty slipped 234 points on Monday. While the indices recovered some of the losses the following day, the world's third biggest oil consumer is still staring at potential supply disruptions, and the consequent rise in the import bill ...