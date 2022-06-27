Crypto broker Voyager Digital issues default notice to Three Arrows Capital

-
ALSO READ
Voyager missions: Twins that changed how we discern space giants
Crypto broker Voyager Digital lowers daily withdrawal limits to $10,000
Crypto platform Stader Labs raises $12.5 mn on $450 mn valuation
Stader Labs nets $12.5 million led by Three Arrows Capital, others
TMS Ep102: Repo rate, Revenue Sec Tarun Bajaj, markets, Rafale jets
-
Crypto broker Voyager Digital said on Monday it had issued a notice of default to hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) for the fund's failure to make required payments on a loan, in another sign of stress in the embattled crypto industry.
The loan was for 15,250 bitcoin (approximately $324 million) and $350 million worth of USDC, a stablecoin, Voyager said in a statement. It said it intended to pursue recovery from 3AC and was in discussions with its legal advisors concerning the legal remedies available.
Singapore-based 3AC is one of the higher profile crypto companies to have run into difficulties following crypto markets' selloff in recent months.
It is exploring options including a sale of assets and a bailout by another firm, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.
3AC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Voyager said on Monday that it continues to operate and fulfil customer orders and withdrawals, though a statement on the company's website last week said it had lowered its daily withdrawal limits to $10,000 from $25,000.
Voyager said in Monday's statement it had accessed $75 million of a revolving line of credit previously made available by VC fund Alameda Ventures.
Almeda has offered Voyager a $200 million cash and USDC revolver and a 15,000 BTC revolver.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU