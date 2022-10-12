JUST IN
Crypto industry's winter deepens as trading volumes plunge, funds dry up
Crypto industry's winter deepens as trading volumes plunge, funds dry up

Volumes tumble over 80% in Jan-Sept; several entities receive 'drawdown notices' from investors

Rajesh Bhayani  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Reuters

India’s cryptocurrency industry is in for a long, harsh winter, with investment drying up and trading volumes on the exchanges falling sharply this year. If the situation continues, industry executives say, some of the crypto exchanges may cease operations within a year.

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 09:20 IST

