Cryptocurrencies' rally cools as Ethereum upgrade optimism loses steam

-
ALSO READ
Crypto m-cap tops $1 trillion; Bitcoin breaches $22,000-mark after a month
Dogecoin's investor sues Musk for $258 bn in US for illegal rackeetering
Crypto winter: Why this bitcoin bear market is different from the past
Crypto wrap: Market participants coming out of bear phase, experts suggest
I will keep supporting and buying Dogecoin crypto, says Elon Musk
-
Cryptocurrencies were mostly little changed as the recent rally in market bellwethers Bitcoin and Ether cooled.
Bitcoin was down less than 1% to about $24,250 as of 12:17 p.m. in New York, after reaching $25,000 over the weekend for the first time since the boarder market crashed in June. The largest cryptocurrency by market value is up about 18% since June 17. Bitcoin hit a record of almost $69,000 in the fall.
Ether, which the led gains amid optimism over the blockchain software update know as the Merge, was down about 1% to $1,919. It touched $2,000 on Saturday and has surged about 75% since mid-June. Ether traded at almost $4,860 in November.
The rally had also lifted meme tokens like Dogecoin and those for alternative platforms including Polygon. They were down 5.3% and 4.8%, respectively on Monday.
Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak & Co, said that the pullback was natural, as investors took “some chips off the table.” Maley directed attention at the issues in the Chinese market as a potential cause of the investor wariness in today’s session.
“We have to realize that the crypto market is still speculative,” Maley said. “I think it’s normal and healthy, digesting the recent gains, especially in Ethereum.”
Alkesh Shah, global crypto and digital asset strategist at Bank of America, said that the recent crypto increase was “likely macro driven,” and pointed out a strong correlation between digital and risk assets in a note.
“Our view is that risks related to rising rates, inflation and a mild recession are likely discounted, but the potential for a hard recession (our macro colleagues expect S&P EPS to fall in 2023) may result in growth underperformance and another risk asset correction, including crypto/digital assets,” Shah said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU