Business Standard

Cryptocurrency and bitcoin price on 12 Sept: BTC grows over 2%

Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin price today, 12 Sept: Bitcoin and Ethereum price rises. Read this detailed report on the updated prices of BTC, ETH and other cryptocurrencies

BS Trends  |  New Delhi 

Representative image Bitcoin
Representative image

The Cryptocurrency market is up by $1.13 trillion today and witnessed a 1.1 per cent change in the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume is $79.36 billion in the previous 24 hours.

The bitcoin price is Rs 1,764,051, while Ethereum is Rs 139,242. So, here we have listed the prices of renowned cryptocurrencies based on their market capitalization, cost and growth.

So, here are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies you should consider before making your next trade.

Prices of the top cryptocurrencies based on market capitalization

Serial number Coin Price 1h 24h 7d 24h Volume Market cap
1 Bitcoin (BTC) Rs 1,764,051 1.2 per cent 2.1 per cent 10.7 per cent Rs 2,991,496,649,611 Rs 33,778,955,164,872
2

Ethereum (ETH)

 Rs 139,463 0.8 per cent -0.9 per cent 10.8 per cent Rs 1,105,582,985,641 Rs 16,800,641,012,441
3

Tether (USDT)

Rs 79.51

 0 per cent -0.2 per cent -0.2 per cent Rs 3,513,086,481,956 Rs 5,384,740,145,483
4

USD coin (USDC)

Rs 79.60

 0.1 per cent -0.5 per cent -0.2 per cent Rs 475,045,643,927 Rs 4,107,058,953,720
5

BNB (BNB)

Rs 23,537.29

 0.7 per cent -0.3 per cent 5.9 per cent Rs 14,401,935,228 Rs 3,839,243,388,602


How is cryptocurrency price calculated?

The price of the Cryptocurrency is calculated using the global volume-weight average price formula based on which the pairing is available on the different exchanges of a particular crypto asset.

Why do crypto prices differ from exchange-to-exchange?

You can observe that cryptocurrencies on different exchanges have different prices. Though there can be several reasons, we can mention some of the most common economic conditions that affect costs, such as liquidity, the ratio of derivatives by leverage and trading pairs.

What is a 24h volume?

The 24h trading volume accounts for the amount of a cryptocurrency bought and sold across all exchanges within the last 24 hours. For instance, if the 24h volume of Ethereum is Rs 1.1 trillion, it implies that Rs 1.1 trillion worth of Ether has been sold and bought in the last 24 hours.

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)

First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 15:23 IST

