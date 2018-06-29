Currency crash: Weakening rupee may not help India's export by much

The weakening rupee might not help our export by much, as currencies of competing nations are depreciating at the same or faster pace. A weaker currency makes export cheaper.

Starting the year at 63.8 to the dollar, the rupee has slid over the past six months to the near-69 to the dollar on Thursday. However, it is the same trend with Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam and, most important, China. “All major currencies of emerging economies are depreciating, with some down at a faster rate. Had it been an exclusively Indian phenomenon, it could have helped our export much more than ...