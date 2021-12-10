Dabur, CEAT: Two stocks that are flashing bullish signals on tech charts

-
ALSO READ
Realme Watch 2 Pro review: A low-cost smartwatch to watch out for
3 stocks picks by Ajit Mishra that can offer good returns in short-term
Dabur India shares hit fresh record high on robust growth outlook
Stocks to watch: Airtel, RBL Bank, Tata Motors, VA Tech Wabag, Dabur, NCC
Despite strong growth, Dabur stock may hit the valuation roadblock
-
BUY DABUR | TARGET: Rs 605 | STOP LOSS: Rs 565
A couple of sessions back; the stock of DABUR confirmed a breakdown from the bearish Head and Shoulder pattern at the level of 570. The after it found support exactly at the placement of 200 DEMA and 200 DSMA. From there the stock has reversed and indicates possibility of failure of HnS pattern. Generally in such scenario; stock undergoes a faster rally on the upside. Hence, Traders are advised to buy the stock near 580 with a stop loss of 565 for the upside potential target of 605 in 2 – 3 weeks.
BUY CEAT | TARGET: Rs 1,250 | STOP LOSS: Rs 1,110
Since the month of Oct 2021 the stock CEAT has been in a corrective mode and entered oversold zone in smaller time frames. During the process it has found support at the placement of 200 DEMA and 200 DSMA on the weekly time frame which is a very strong support. The risk reward ratio looks highly lucrative at current levels to go long for a bounce. Thus; traders are advised to buy the stock near 1160 with a stop loss of 1110 for the upside potential target of 1250 in 2 – 3 weeks.
===============================================
Disclaimer: Mehul Kothari is AVP – Technical Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. He may or may not have positions in the above mentioned stocks. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU