Dabur, Nestle and Britannia: FMCG on course for Nifty inclusion hat-trick

Dabur India is the front runner to replace YES Bank in the Nifty, say analysts tracking index inclusion criteria. If the move materialises, the Ayurveda-focused firm will become the third straight fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stock to be added to the index.

Dabur, Godrej Consumer Products (GSPL), and Shree Cement are the front runners for inclusion in the Nifty based on their free-float market capitalisation. “On the basis of the average six-month free float market capitalisation, Dabur, GCPL, and Shree Cement have marginal difference. However, Dabur is most likely to ...