Dalmia Bharat surges 6%, hits 52-week high on strong Q2 results

The company reported an increase of 40 per cent YoY in EBITDA/T at Rs 1,457 due to a conscious and continuous containment of both variable & fixed costs. Cement EBITDA margin increased 900 basis points to 30 per cent during the quarter.
In Q2FY21, Dalmia Bharat’s profit after tax jumped six-fold to Rs 232 crore against Rs 32 core in Q2FY20. Operational income grew 7.8 per cent at Rs 2,410 crore as compared to Rs 2,236 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
The company achieved a volume growth of 7 per cent YoY on the back of demand from rural segment and pickup in Government’s infrastructure and low cost housing projects. The Eastern states continued to outperform with green shoots of demand revival visible in South in the latter part of the quarter, it said.
At 10:02 am. the stock was up 3 per cent at Rs 904 on the BSE, as compared to 0.63 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped multiple-fold with a combined 475,000 equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
