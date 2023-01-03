JUST IN
Swan Energy hits lifetime high after NCLT nod to acquire Reliance Naval
Rama Steel hits new high after it clocks highest-ever sales volume in Q3
Life insurance stocks in focus; LIC, HDFC, SBI, ICICI Pru gain up to 5%
TaMo, Maruti Suzuki: Auto stocks in tight spot amid diverse December sales
Power Finance Corporation surges 5% on heavy volumes; hits over 5-year high
PSP Projects hits record high as it emerges L1 bidder for a govt project
Zomato dips 4% as co-founder, CTO Gunjan Patidar quits company
Sensex ends 126 pts higher, Nifty atop 18200; HDFC Life soars 4%, TCS 1%
Stocks to Watch: Zomato, IRCTC, Maruti Suzuki, RIL, Birlasoft, M&M Fin, ZEE
Will India Inc see a turnaround in Q3FY23 results?
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Active mid-cap, small-cap schemes fly high with 'benchmark-beating' returns
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Debt assets power PMS growth amid equity dip, accounts for 80% of assets

Outlook for PMS debt schemes seems positive going forward, with likelihood of superior returns once rate hike cycle ends

Topics
debt assets | portfolio management services | equity market

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

company, board, management, policy, marketing, plans, growth, diversity, gender
The asset share for March-end shows the debt share remained below 80 per cent since 2019, except in the March 2020 panic

Debt as an investment avenue for the wealthy has been attracting greater interest than equity from portfolio management service (PMS) providers.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on debt assets

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 18:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU