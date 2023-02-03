JUST IN
Business Standard

Debt market moves on from practice of aggressively-priced new 10-year bonds

New 10-year coupon at 7.26%; easing inflation offset by large bond supply

Topics
Debt market | Bonds | RBI

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

RBI, bonds, OMO

The response to the maiden auction of the new 10-year government bond shows that the Indian debt market may have moved on from a practice that existed for long – aggressive pricing of the security that serves as the benchmark for the rest of the sovereign bond yield curve.

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 19:43 IST

