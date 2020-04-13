Debt schemes turn cash negative in March as liquidity crunch weighs

Debt mutual funds, driven by lack of liquidity in March, borrowed heavily from lenders to meet redemptions.

As a result, several schemes reported net liabilities of 3-17 per cent of scheme assets at the close of the month.



“As permitted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), all are allowed to temporarily borrow to meet redemptions, by pledging securities or even through bank lines. This time around, the were exceptionally tumultuous at the end of financial year 2020 with the outbreak of Covid-19,” Franklin Templeton MF said in a social media post.



The fund house has seen 7-17 per cent net liabilities as of March 31, 2020, according to its isclosures.



The Franklin Templeton Short Term Income Fund had Rs 1,255 crore (17.7 per cent of scheme assets) as net liabilities as of March 31, 2020.



The Franklin Low Duration Fund had Rs 347 crore (12.7 per cent of scheme assets), while the Franklin Ultra Short Bond Fund had Rs 783 crore (7.4 per cent of scheme assets).





According to Sebi regulations, schemes are allowed borrowing of up to 20 per cent of scheme assets to meet redemptions.



Industry sources say that instead of selling securities in the liquidity-crunched market and taking a hit on mark-to-market valuations, debt fund managers have decided to borrow from lenders.



According to industry participants, borrowing was on the higher side in March because redemption had spiralled and liquidity in debt had declined significantly amid disruptions created by the lockdown.



The mutual fund (MF) industry saw the highest ever outflow in debt schemes in 2019-20.



A combination of hardening yields amid selling by foreign institutional investors and redemption pressure from corporate treasuries seeking to conserve cash in view of the lockdown led to Rs 1.94 trillion exiting in March.





Other schemes that saw a negative cash balance included the Birla Sun Life Money Manager Fund, which had Rs 1,101 crore of net liabilities (13.2 per cent of scheme assets) as of March 31, 2020.



The Kotak Savings Fund had Rs 683 crore (7.5 per cent of scheme assets), the Kotak Corporate Bond Fund Rs 284 crore (6.6 per cent of scheme assets), and the Birla Sun Life Low Duration Rs 565 crore (Rs 6.4 per cent of scheme assets).



Among liquid schemes, the L&T Liquid Fund (Rs 286 crore or 4.7 per cent of scheme assets) had net liabilities and the LIC Liquid Fund (Rs 192 crore or 3.2 per cent) also had net payables as of March 31, 2020.



“The payables are on account of borrowing done against redemption,” said Rahul Singh, fund manager (debt), LIC MF.