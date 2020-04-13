Covid-19 lockdown: Rajasthan extends working hours for units set to restart

As industries prepare to restart operations in a staggered manner in the second phase of the lockdown that was implemented to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government is setting a template for other state governments to follow.

The state government has extended working hours for from a maximum of eight hours to 12 in a day to ensure production doesn’t take a hit with a limited workforce. It has used special powers under the Act of 1948, which could be invoked during a ‘public emergency’, to make these changes for the next three months. This will apply to industries such as automobile, steel, chemicals, among others.

“To achieve the dual objective of restoring full supply of essential goods and ensuring minimal presence of people at manufacturing and distribution facilities, the usual ‘eight hours of working per day’ under the Act, 1948 will be exempted for next three months to allow ‘maximum of 12 hours working per day’,” labour, employment and skill secretary Niraj Kumar Pawan said in an order issued on April 11.

This will be applicable to all exempted categories of industries, which will be allowed to work through notifications issued by the central and the state governments.

According to the notification, the additional four hours of work will be counted as ‘overtime’ for which the worker will be paid twice the normal wages. “This (move) would allow in running the majority of operations for six days with a reduction of close to 33 per cent of people passing through the facility on a daily basis,” the notification stated. The state government also said that this measure will reduce the movement of people from work to home and back during the day by half.

The Central government is going to allow resumption of operations in factories in establishments belonging to various industries but with a limited workforce and restricted operations so that there is adequate distance maintained at the workplace.

“The central government needn’t issue a notification to extend the working hours under the Factories Act as most factories fall under the jurisdiction of the state governments. So if they want they can extend working hours in their state through a notification, which will not need approval of the Centre,” a senior government official said, requesting anonymity.

According to a top government official, the central government is contemplating creating a system for issuing transportation passes to employers and workers so that they do not face problems while commuting for work.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has told the labour and employment ministry recently to ensure the availability of local transportation, either buses or cabs, to “ensure safety of every worker.” It has even offered to get the migrant workers who have returned to their villages from cities through private vehicles, given the adequate permissions are given on time.

The labour ministry will issue guidelines to employers for re-starting operations with adequate safety measures such as social distancing, masks, sanitisation at workplace.

The government may also come up with industry-specific standard operating procedures for redesigning the supply chain processes in a bid to minimise the risk of virus.

The Central government may look to give incentives to the migrant workers to return to work, apart from telling industries to assure workers of guaranteed and timely payment of income for work during the lockdown period. A special insurance coverage for workers who get affected by the COVID-19 virus in on the table.

To consider a relief package for migrant workers, the Central government had asked the state governments to collect their details, including bank account and Aadhaar number, by April 11.

However, some of the State governments faced challenges in collecting the data. “Some workers do not have either bank accounts or mobile numbers and in some cases both. This was an issue flagged by the State governments. So, we have advised them to send the data that they are able to gather till now,” a union labour ministry official said. The states are also facing problems in going to migrant workers who are stuck in ‘red zones’ i.e. most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. “The data will be collected over the next two days,” the official added.

The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has told the government to not rush in to revive the economy, instead open it up in a phased manner. “It can’t be ruled out that investors will try to run out, be fearful of investing, migration will be slow and labour may not be available immediately after the lockdown is lifted. Therefore, lockdown must be lifted in phase wise manner, giving enough time and confidence for industries and workers to return to work,” the BMS said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 9.