Deepak Fertilisers, GSFC: Will Farm Bills passage boost fertiliser stocks?

Most fertiliser stocks were trading in the negative territory on Monday, a day after Rajya Sabha passed two key farm bills amid ruckus by opposition members and farmer protests. The Upper House passed by voice vote the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

The bills have already been passed by Lok Sabha and will now go to the President for his assent before they are notified as laws. READ MORE "These reforms have the potential of opening ...