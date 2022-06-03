Deepak Nitrite dips 5% after fire breaks out at company's Vadodara facility

-
ALSO READ
Safety flags raised after three electric scooters catch fire in a week
Deepak Nitrite dips 9% on margins disappointment in December quarter
Stocks to Watch: Wipro, L&T, Sun Pharma, Zomato, Deepak Nitrite, PNB, NHPC
Stocks to Watch: UltraTech Cement, Castrol, CIL, Aether Ind, Deepak Nitrite
Specially-abled child incident a lesson for us, won't appeal order: IndiGo
-
Shares of Deepak Nitrite dipped 5 per cent to Rs 1,940 on the BSE in Friday’s firm market after the company's manufacturing facility in the Nandesari GIDC area in Vadodara caught a massive fire following five chemical blasts on Thursday.
After the accident, the company released a statement saying it was monitoring the situation and that the loss of property was insured.
At 12:38 pm; the stock was trading 3.5 per cent lower at Rs 1,974, as compared to a 0.70 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter had jumped over three-fold with a combined 2.7 million equity shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
“An incidence of fire around the warehouse section of the company's manufacturing site located at Nandesari, district Vadodara, in the state of Gujarat occurred on 2nd June, 2022 at around 6:00 P.M,” Deepak Nitrite said in an exchange filing on Thursday.
There has been no casualty and few people are being given first aid treatment. The company has kept all concerned authorities informed and the plant operations are expected to resume in a day or two upon clearance of damaged warehouse. The cause of fire is being investigated and the company is committed to extend all assistance to the relevant authorities investigating into this matter, it said.
Meanwhile, in the past one month, the stock of the specialty chemical company has underperformed the market by falling 14 per cent as compared to a 1.4 per cent decline in the Sensex. It has corrected 36 per cent from its record high level of Rs 3,020 touched on October 19, 2021.
Analysts at HDFC Securities believe that high input costs will continue to put pressure on the company’s margins and further growth in Deepak Phenolics Limited (DPL) is capped as the phenol plant is already running at full capacity.
Besides, Deepak Nitrite is entering into challenging chemistries vis-à-vis chemistries it is currently operating in. The fluorination and photochlorination chemistries will pave the way to tap agrochemical and pharma customers. However, the company needs to demonstrate its competencies well over the period in these chemistries to seize business opportunities, the brokerage said in its Q4 result update.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU