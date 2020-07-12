JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Margin pressure, limited operations under lockdown to continue for D-Mart

Street signs: YES Bank SLB activity spurts, Rossari Biotech stock, and more
Business Standard

Defence PSUs can deliver good returns to investors, shield portfolio

The debt-free status is positive; robust order book and execution will drive earnings

Topics
defence PSUs | Market news | defence stocks

Ujjval Jauhari  |  New Delhi 

Government-owned defence equipment makers, such as Bharat Electronics (BEL), Bharat Dynamics (BDL), Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Cochin Shipyard, have attracted investors, given the 53-142 per cent gains in their share price since March lows.

While the scarcity of growth across sectors and high market volatility are partly responsible for the odds tilting in their favour, investor sentiment has got a boost from their better-than-expected March quarter performance, which is led by order execution and, in turn, improved margins. The stocks, too, were trading at attractive valuations. ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, July 12 2020. 18:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU