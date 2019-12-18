Delivery volumes at 10-yr lows even as benchmark indices hit new highs

Delivery-based volumes have continued to slide this year, even as the benchmark indices touched new highs. According to experts, investors have taken to squaring up a large portion of their trades intra-day, to avoid bearing large losses on their trade or to book small profits, rather than carry over their position to the next day.

Market players added that falling delivery-based volumes were a sign of a bearish undercurrent in the market. Delivery-based trades have been declining since April 2019. For November, they stood at 33.2 per cent, even as the average daily cash market ...