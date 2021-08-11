Delta variant spread weakens flows to emerging-market funds, shows data

-
ALSO READ
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
Global exchange-traded funds draw record inflows in first half of 2021
US-listed Emerging Markets ETFs see 26th straight week of inflows
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
Opt for exchange-traded funds with low-impact cost, say analysts
-
Inflows to emerging-market exchange-traded funds (ETFs) slowed last week as the spread of the delta variant and prospects for faster monetary policy tightening dragged on demand for risky assets.
Investors added $190.3 million to US-listed emerging market ETFs that invest across developing nations as well as those that target specific countries in the week ended August 6, compared with gains of $400.2 million in the previous week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
It was the smallest addition since funds lost money four weeks ago, in a year that has seen inflows totaling $34.8 billion. Debt funds added $175.7 million last week, while those that invest in stocks received just $14.6 million.
In China, the growth implications of rising Covid infections were tempered by investors buying what’s left of a dip in companies impacted by a regulatory crackdown. The $5.1 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, or KWEB, received $211.9 million last week.
The $20.8 billion iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, or EMB, was another big winner, luring $168.2 million in fresh investment.
Still, its inflows slowed on Friday, when a better-than-expected US payrolls report sparked speculation that the Federal Reserve may accelerate its schedule for tighter monetary policy.
Investors withdrew the most money from Brazil, notably the $1.6 billion iShares Latin America 40 ETF, known as ILF. The fund lost $104.9 million, its biggest outflow since November of 2019.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU