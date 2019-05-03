Derivative strategy for Bajaj Finance by HDFC Securities

Buy Bajaj Finance Futures at Rs 3,150
Stop loss of Rs 3,110
Target Rs 3,220
Rationale:
- Long build-up is seen in the Bajaj Finance Futures, where we have seen 1.50 per cent rise in open interest with price moving up by 1.10 per cent;
- It has given breakout on the daily chart by surpassing the resistance of Rs 3,114 level to close at all-time high;
- Stock is trading above its 5,20,200 day SMA (simple moving average), indicating it is in uptrend.
- Oscillators and Mometum Indicators like RSI and MACD indicate strength in the stock.
