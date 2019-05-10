JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

MARKETS LIVE:Sensex,Nifty,US China trade,Crude,Rupee,SBI,RIL,Q4 result,
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Derivative Strategy for Divi's Lab by HDFC Securities

Derivative strategy for Divi's Lab by Nandish Shah, Assistant Vice President, PCG, HDFC Securities.

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Markets, Buy, Sell, Stocks, Shares

Sell Divi’s Lab May Future @ Rs 1,634

Stop loss: Rs 1,660

Target: Rs 1,595

Rationale:

  • Short build up is seen in the Divi’s Lab Futures’, where we have seen rise in Open Interest with price falling by 3 per cent.
  • The stock has broken down on the daily chart, to close at its lowest level since February 26, on the daily charts with higher volumes
  • It is trading below its 5 and 20 day-SMA (simple moving average) indicating the stock is in downtrend for the short term.
  • Oscillators and momentum indicators like relative strength index (RSI) and moving average convergence divergence (MACD) are indicating weakness in the stock.
First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 07:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU