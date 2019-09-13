Derivative strategy from HDFC Securities: Buy Britannia September Futures

-
Buy Britannia September Future at Rs 2,673
Stop Loss of Rs 2,630
Target: Rs 2,750
Lot Size: 200
Rationale:
- Accumulation of Long build up is seen in the Britannia Futures’ in the September series till now, where we have rise in open interest (OI) with price consolidation;
- Stock has formed bullish hammer pattern on the weekly charts for the week ending August 23;
- It is consolidating near 50-day simple moving average (SMA) after sharp rise during the fag-end of August; &
- Oscillators and Momentum indicators like RSI and MACD showing strength in the stock on the daily and weekly charts.
