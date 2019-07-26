Derivative strategy from HDFC Securities: Buy Tata Steel August Futures

Bear Spread strategy on TATA STEEL

Buy August 430: Put at Rs 14 & simultaneously sell 410 Put at Rs 8.



Lot Size: 1061.



Cost of the strategy: Rs 6 (Rs 6366 per strategy)



Maximum profit: Rs 14854 if closes at or below Rs 410 on August expiry.



Break-even point: Rs 424

Rationale:

-- Short build up is seen in the Futures’ yesterday, where we have seen sharp rise in Open Interest with price falling by 1.27%.



-- Stock price has broken down from the bearish cup and handle pattern on the daily chart where it closes at two year low.



-- Stock price has been forming lower top lower bottom on the daily charts.



-- Stock price is trading below its 5, 20 and 200 day SMA Indicating weakness in the stock.



-- Oscillators and Momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD showing weakness in the stock on the daily and weekly charts.