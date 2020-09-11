Derivative strategy on Cummins by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Buy 470 CALL at Rs 14.50

Stop Loss: Rs 11

Target: Rs 20

Lot Size: 1,200.

Rationale:

-- Long build-up is seen in the Futures’ where we have seen 8 per cent (Prov) rise in the Open Interest with Price moving up by 2 per cent.



-- Stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes where it closed at highest level since September 2

-- Short-term trend of the stock is positive where stock price is trading above its 5- and 20-day Simple Moving averages

-- Oscillators like RSI is showing strength in the stock

-- +DI is trading above Minus DI while ADX is placed above 25, indicating momentum in the uptrend