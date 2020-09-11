JUST IN
Charts show bulls are making a strong comeback: Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi
Derivative strategy on Cummins by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Short-term trend of the stock is positive

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes

Buy Cummins 470 CALL at Rs 14.50

Stop Loss: Rs 11

Target: Rs 20

Lot Size: 1,200.

Rationale:

-- Long build-up is seen in the Cummins Futures’ where we have seen 8 per cent (Prov) rise in the Open Interest with Price moving up by 2 per cent.

-- Stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes where it closed at highest level since September 2

-- Short-term trend of the stock is positive where stock price is trading above its 5- and 20-day Simple Moving averages

-- Oscillators like RSI is showing strength in the stock

-- +DI is trading above Minus DI while ADX is placed above 25, indicating momentum in the uptrend

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 08:10 IST

