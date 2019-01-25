JUST IN
L&T Q3 results today: Here's what analysts expect
Business Standard

Derivative strategy on Dr Reddy's by HDFC Securities

Derivative strategy on Dr Reddy's Lab by Nandish Shah, Assistant Vice President, PCG, HDFC Securities.

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Buy Dr. Reddy's January Future at Rs 2669

Stop loss: Rs 2,640

Target: Rs 2,720

Rationale:

-- We have seen Long build up in Dr Reddy Futures’ where we have seen 4% Rise in Open Interest with the price rise of 1%.

-- The long build-up is seen during the January series till now also where we have seen over 10% rise in Open Interest with Dr Reddy rising by 3%

-- The stock price has given a breakout on the daily chart by closing above 2660 level.

-- The stock price is trading above its 5, 20 and 200 day SMA, Indicating bullish trend for the short to medium term.

-- Momentum Indicators and Oscillators like RSI and MACD turned positive on the weekly charts.
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 06:27 IST

