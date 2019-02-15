Derivative strategy on JSW Steel by HDFC securities

Buy JSW STEEL FEBRUARY Future at Rs 282.50

Stop loss: Rs 276

Target: Rs 295

Rationale:

-- Long build up in JSW Steel Futures’ yesterday, where we have seen a rise in Open Interest with a price rise of 3.50%.

-- After forming a double bottom at 257 odd levels earlier this week, stock price reversed northward to close above its 5 and 20 day SMA with higher volumes.

-- Momentum Indicators and Oscillators like RSI and MACD are showing strength in the stock.

-- Metal as a sector seems to be bottomed out and looking good for the short term.