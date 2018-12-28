Derivative strategy on Mahanagar Gas by HDFC Securities

-
ALSO READ
Derivative strategy on Torrent Pharma by HDFC Securities
Derivative strategy on NMDC by HDFC Securities for today
Nifty outlook and top technical calls by HDFC Securities for today
Derivative strategy on MCX October future by HDFC Securities
Derivatives strategy on Federal Bank by HDFC Securities
-
Derivative strategy on Mahanagar Gas by Nandish Shah, Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities
Buy Mahanagar Gas January Future at Rs 898
Stop loss: Rs 882
Target Price: Rs 925
Rationale:
Long build up was seen in Mahanagar Gas (MGL) Futures on Wednesday where we saw a rise in the open interest (OI) with price rise of 2.3 per cent.
After taking support around 200-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock price resumed its uptrend with higher volumes.
It is making higher top higher bottom formation on the daily charts.
Momentum indicators and oscillators are also indicating strength in the stock for the short-to-medium term.
========================
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU