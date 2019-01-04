Derivative strategy on Marico by HDFC Securities

-
Derivative strategy on Marico by Nandish Shah, Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities
Buy MARICO JANUARY Future at Rs 379
Stop loss: Rs 374
Target: Rs 388
Rationale:
-- The long build up is seen in Marico Futures’ yesterday where we have seen Rise in Open Interst with Price rise of 1.4%.
-- The stock price is taking support around 20 day SMA since last few days.
-- The stock price is making higher top higher bottom formation on the daily charts.
-- The momentum indicators and Oscillators are also Indicating strength in the stock for the short to medium term.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
