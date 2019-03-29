JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » F&O

The Palladium 'bubble has burst' with biggest price drop in 9 years
Business Standard

Derivative strategy on Siemens by HDFC Securities

Derivative strategy on Siemens by Nandish Shah, Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Buy SIEMENS APRIL 1100 CALL at Rs 42

TARGET: Rs 60

STOP LOSS: Rs 33

Rationale:

  • The long build-up is seen in the Siemens Futures’ yesterday where we have seen a rise in Open Interest with the price rising by 2 per cent.
  • The stock price gave a breakout on the daily chart by closing above the resistance of Rs 1,075 to close at eleven month high.
  • The stock is trading above its 5,20 and 200-day SMA Indicating stock is in an uptrend for the short to medium term.
  • Momentum indicators and Oscillators like RSI and MACD are showing strength in the stock.

=====================

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
First Published: Fri, March 29 2019. 08:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements