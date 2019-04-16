Derivatives strategies: Nifty could see violent swings

The Nifty continues to test resistance close to its all-time highs, with accompanying signs of nervousness. We are now into the results season and there is a long-drawn-out election campaign. In addition, there are holidays in this settlement.

There could be violent swings as a result, particularly if there’s sensitive news on holidays. The rupee has started to swing. This is often a precursor to wavering FPI commitments though FPIs are heavily net-positive in equity at the moment (while selling rupee debt). Macro-data has been disappointing and GDP growth estimates have been ...