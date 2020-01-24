Derivatives strategy by HDFC Securities: Buy Infosys' January Futures

-
Buy INFY JANUARY 780 Call at Rs 11
Stop Loss: Rs 4
Target: Rs 25
Lot Size: 1,200
Rationale:
-- We have seen Long build up in the Infy Futures’ yesterday where we have seen rise in Open Interest with price rising by 1.8 per cent.
-- Stock price has broken out from the last eight day's consolidation by closing above the resistance level of 778 with higher volumes
-- Stock price has also broken out from the downward slopping trendline, adjoining the high of 06-Sept and 13-January 2020
Stock Price has closed at three month high.
-- Oscillator and momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD have been showing strength on the daily and weekly charts
