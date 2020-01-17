Derivatives strategy by HDFC Securities: Buy Manappuram Finance Jan Futures

-
ALSO READ
Derivatives strategy by HDFC Securities: Buy PVR December Future
Derivatives strategy on Muthoot Finance by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Derivatives strategy on Manappuram Finance by HDFC Securities
Derivatives strategy on IDFC First Bank by HDFC Securities
Here's a derivative strategy from HDFC Securities for BPCL
-
Bull Spread strategy on MANAPPURAM FINANCE
Buy Manappuram Finance January 185 Call at Rs 5.25 & simultaneously sell 200 call at Rs 1.25
Lot Size 6,000
Cost of the strategy Rs 4 (Rs 24,000 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 66,000 If Manappuram Finance closes at or above 200 on January expiry.
Break even Point Rs 189
Rationale:
-- Long build up is seen in the Manappuram Finance Futures’ where we have seen rise in the Open Interest with price moving up by 4%.
-- Stock price has broken out on the daily chart by closing above the resistance level of 181.5 to close at all time high with higher volumes.
-- In the option segment, we have seen 48 per cent addition in 190 strikes Call Option, suggesting Call buying.
-- Oscillator and momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD have been showing strength on the daily and weekly charts.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU